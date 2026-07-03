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More water, less flow? Hydration breaks fuel debate as game rhythm put to the test

MIAMI, July 2 - Football has long prided itself on something that distinguishes it from almost every other major team sport -- once the whistle blows, the game belongs to the players.

Momentum cannot be halted by coaches, television schedules or tactical timeouts, and for 45 uninterrupted minutes the contest unfolds without intervention.

But that defining characteristic is beginning to change. A succession of rule changes introduced for different reasons is gradually reshaping the rhythm of the game.

Three-minute hydration breaks in each half were implemented by FIFA at the World Cup in response to the North American summer to protect players from extreme heat.

Taken alone, a cooling break is hardly revolutionary. When viewed alongside VAR reviews, longer periods of added time and lengthy injury stoppages, however, it raises a wider question about how much football can change before it begins to feel different.

THE ESSENCE OF FOOTBALL

None of these changes were introduced to alter the essence of the sport.

VAR sought more accurate decisions, expanded stoppage time was designed to recover lost playing time, and hydration breaks address growing concerns over player welfare in rising temperatures.

Collectively, though, they are reshaping the rhythm of matches, creating new opportunities for coaches to intervene, broadcasters to reset and players to regroup in ways that would have been almost unthinkable only a decade ago.

The image of United States coach Mauricio Pochettino gathering his players around a laptop during a hydration break in a pre-tournament friendly against Senegal looked more like an NBA timeout than a traditional football game.

What began as a welfare measure has also become a tactical opportunity, allowing managers to halt momentum, reorganise and deliver detailed instructions at moments when games can turn.

The pauses also create predictable windows in which play stops.

The interruptions provide broadcasters with opportunities for sponsored segments and advertisers with guaranteed visibility at fixed points in every match.

The breaks have fuelled debate over whether football is edging -- intentionally or otherwise -- towards the stop-start rhythms more commonly associated with North American sports.

Michael Johnson, a research analyst covering the U.S. sports industry for S&P Global, told Reuters the addition of hydration breaks could be "extremely valuable" for broadcasters seeking advertising revenue.

Johnson said ads in that short window could "potentially command Super Bowl-level prices" within the range of $7 million to $9 million.

NOT EVERYONE IS A FAN

England fans accustomed to the relentless pace of the Premier League have loudly booed hydration breaks at the World Cup, but Thomas Tuchel's side benefited from them after going down early in a comeback win over the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"After an intense start to both halves, England used their hydration breaks well to regroup, reorganise and get on the front foot before finding the net twice in the final 15 minutes," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Instagram.

"These breaks are so important to give players a break during tournament play, while also allowing all coaches a dedicated moment in every match - not just depending on the weather conditions - to engage directly with their players."

Football's lawmakers, IFAB, said cooling breaks of between 90 seconds and three minutes are allowed.

Infantino said hydration breaks were introduced in every match of the World Cup regardless of temperatures in the interests of sporting equity.

Not everyone is a fan.

"The breaks create a stop of momentum," former Premier League striker and television pundit Stan Collymore said on social media. "I've never seen one match in thousands I've watched or played in that's been better with more stoppages. Not one."

The sentiment was largely the same across social media platforms as fans decried the effective creation of games divided into four quarters. An analysis from PeakMetrics found 75% of online conversation surrounding hydration breaks was unfavourable.

The question is whether hydration breaks are here to stay.

UEFA said its current cooling-break rules are sufficient and the Premier League has no plans to follow suit. But football has repeatedly embraced innovations once viewed as unthinkable, from the back-pass rule to VAR and longer stoppage time. Hydration breaks may yet prove another lasting addition. REUTERS