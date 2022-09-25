More questions remain

Even as Ikhsan Fandi underlined his importance to the Lions with his 17th goal on his 32nd appearance, Singapore's 1-1 draw with India on Saturday raised more questions than answers.

As Singapore coach Takayuki Nishigaya summed up: "I'm happy with the effort, commitment and response to our last match. We defended quite well, but need to improve in our build-up, increase the number of players in the box, and find more confidence and rhythm.

"Ikhsan is a quality player, but other players have to step up and show they can also score for us."

After the dispiriting 4-0 defeat by hosts Vietnam on Wednesday, Nishigaya made four changes to his starting XI while retaining the same 3-5-2 formation at Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City.

In came centre-back Irfan Fandi, right wing-back Ryhan Stewart, and forward Hazzuwan Halim and Ikhsan, and there was a more stable look about the defence and more of an edge up front.

But after a bright start, it was Lions goalkeeper Hassan Sunny who had to be alert on his 100th international appearance to keep out Liston Colaco's 25-metre shot in the 19th minute.

At the other end, Ikhsan provided the key focal point for the Lions in open play, and his header off Shah Shahiran's cross six minute later was blocked by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu at the near post.

The 23-year-old striker was not to be denied when he blasted in a free kick off Jeakson Singh Thounaojam to give Singapore the lead in the 37th minute.

But the advantage lasted just six minutes, as M. Anumanthan carelessly gave the ball away in midfield, eventually leading to Ashique Kuruniyan slotting in the equaliser.

On paper, the result is a decent one considering the gulf in rankings between world No. 159 Singapore and 104th-placed India, who qualified for the 2023 Asian Cup, as the Lions prepare for the Dec 20-Jan 16 Asean Football Federation Championship.

But Igor Stimac's side were uninspiring and, even then, Singapore were unable to keep their first clean sheet in six games under Nishigaya or be more clinical.

In the end, they had Hassan to thank for a flying stop to deny Ashique and a smart save against Sunil Chhetri early in the second half to claim the draw.

With Safuwan Baharudin still out with a concussion, there is a hole to be filled alongside Hariss Harun and Irfan if the Lions persist with a back three, and Joshua Pereira, earning his second cap, did his chances no harm with a composed and combative performance. In front of them, the central midfield of Adam Swandi, Shah and Anumanthan were hardworking but unspectacular.

Overall, movement with the ball was not quick or inventive enough, while, without it, the closing down of opponents was not as tight as the coaches wanted. In the absence of deep-lying playmaker Shahdan Sulaiman due to illness, the quality from set pieces and long passes was lacking.

From the wide positions, Nazrul Nazari and Stewart did not provide enough service to the front two.

While Nishigaya has not had enough time to work with his team, the Lions just did not show the identity, passing patterns and combinations that were evident under predecessor Tatsuma Yoshida.

This is perhaps also the reason he has to experiment now and blood youngsters such as Glenn Kweh with an eye for the future, before seeing if the likes of Shakir Hamzah, Song Ui-young, Zulfahmi Arifin, Faris Ramli, Gabriel Quak and Shahdan can rediscover their form and fitness before he decides on his AFF Championship squad.

Nishigaya said: "We need to get used to high-intensity games, and I'm looking forward to working with the team for a longer period in late November after the Singapore Cup."