More minutes for Romelu Lukaku as Belgium thump Tunisia in final World Cup warm-up

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Kevin de Bruyne of Belgium hands over the captain's armband to Romelu Lukaku as he is withdrawn from the international soccer friendly against Tunisia in Brussels, on June 6, 2026.

BRUSSELS – Striker Romelu Lukaku continued his comeback for Belgium with 25 minutes off the bench as they enjoyed a 5-0 victory over 10-man Tunisia on June 6, a final warm-up fixture for both teams before they head to the United States for the World Cup.

Leandro Trossard, Charles de Ketelaere, Kevin de Bruyne, Dodi Lukebakio and Nicolas Raskin scored the goals as Lukaku grabbed an assist, making his second international appearance in a year having netted against Croatia on his return on June 2.

Lukaku, 33, did not make a single start for Napoli in Serie A this season.

The form of winger Jeremy Doku, who was superb on the left wing, underlined why he may be a star of the World Cup.

His trickery laid on two goals, including a tap-in for Trossard, before de Ketelaere headed in from close range via Youri Tielemans’ cross.

Tunisia midfielder Ismael Gharbi received a second booking in the 62nd minute for a lunge on Doku, such was the North Africans’ difficulty in containing the winger.

Three minutes later Doku set up de Bruyne to make it 3-0 with a shot from outside the box, before Lukebakio scrambled the ball home from Lukaku’s touch and Raskin added the fifth.

Belgium open their World Cup Group G campaign on June 15 against Egypt in Seattle. They also have Iran and New Zealand in their section after a favourable draw.

Tunisia are in Group F with Sweden, Japan and Netherlands. REUTERS