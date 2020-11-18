More footballers catching Covid-19

LONDON • Most of Europe is under lockdown again as the continent is battling a second wave of coronavirus infections and the rising cases among footballers is mirroring the worsening situation.

The Premier League said on Monday that 16 people had returned positive results in its latest round of Covid-19 tests conducted on players and staff last week, the highest number of cases in a single round since the new season began in September.

"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday Nov 9 and Sunday Nov 15, 1,207 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, there were 16 new positive tests," a statement read, adding that they will have to self-isolate for 10 days.

A total of 68 people have tested positive for the virus in 11 rounds of testing this season but only once has the double-figure mark been hit before.

While footballers are kept in a semi-bubble ahead of domestic and European competitions, it is not the same during the international break due to the travelling required.

Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez on Monday became the latest high-profile player to get infected on international duty, ruling him out of his first La Liga reunion with former club Barcelona, who he acrimoniously left in the summer, on Saturday.

The 33-year-old was also unable to play in their World Cup qualifier against Brazil this morning, although the Uruguayan Football Association said that he was "in good health" and had been put in quarantine.

Premier League clubs Tottenham and Arsenal also suffered a blow after Ireland defender Matt Doherty and Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny were both hit by Covid-19 while on international duty.

The Pharaohs said in a statement on their website on Monday that Elneny had returned a positive test upon arrival in Togo for Tuesday's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, ruling him out of the game. The team added he did not present any symptoms and was isolating, with the 28-year-old set to miss Arsenal's league game at Leeds on Sunday.

It came on the heels of compatriot Mohamed Salah's positive test last week and the forward is expected to be absent when Liverpool host league leaders Leicester the same day.

Spurs also experienced frustration as the Football Association of Ireland confirmed that Doherty had come down with the virus, taking him out of contention for their final Nations League game at home to Bulgaria today.

EPL TESTS

ROUND 1: AUG 31-SEPT 6 1,605 tested, three positive. ROUND 2: SEPT 7-13 2,131 tested, four positive. ROUND 3: SEPT 14-20 1,574 tested, three positive. ROUND 4: SEPT 21-27 1,595 tested, 10 positive. ROUND 5: SEPT 28-OCT 4 1,587 tested, nine positive. ROUND 6: OCT 5-11 1,128 tested, five positive. ROUND 7: OCT 12-18 1,575 tested, eight positive. ROUND 8: OCT 19-25 1,609 tested, two positive. ROUND 9: OCT 26-NOV 1 1,446 tested, four positive. ROUND 10: NOV 2-8 1,646 tested, four positive. ROUND 11: NOV 9-15 1,207 tested, 16 positive.

The 28-year-old will not be available as Manchester City visit north London on Saturday, leading his club manager Jose Mourinho to express his frustration on Instagram.

"Amazing week of football. Great emotions in the national team matches, superb friendlies and total safety," he wrote sarcastically.

"Covid test results after matches been played, randomers running on the pitch while team sessions are taking place and much more."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS