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Montella says Turkey leave World Cup with heads held high after victory over US

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Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella praised the players for showing their skills, abilities and character.

Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella praised the players for showing their skills, abilities and character.

PHOTO: REUTERS

INGLEWOOD, California - Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella said his side would return home with their chin up after ending their World Cup campaign with a last-gasp 3-2 victory over the United States in Los Angeles on June 25.

Montella praised the players for showing their skills, abilities and character despite the mental toll of already being eliminated and playing in front of a predominantly pro-US crowd.

“We can go back home with our chin up,” Montella said. “Football hurts, but I got emotional at the end of the game... Today’s match matters much more than 1,000 victories.”

Montella said Turkey had created enough chances throughout the tournament but had not been clinical enough, while stressing he would not blame individual players for missed opportunities.

He said his side had been unfortunate in their opening two matches, arguing that even a draw from either game could have changed their fate, but accepted that “football is not always fair”.

Montella said the team’s celebrations after the final whistle reflected their national pride and gave him confidence for the future.

Turkey were making their first World Cup appearance since 2002, and Montella said he hoped they would not have to wait another 24 years to return. “Hopefully we will do better, not in 24 years but earlier than that,” he said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.