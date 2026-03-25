Mohamed Salah’s top 10 Liverpool highlights

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Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah has called time on his illustrious Liverpool career after nine seasons.

As the Egyptian king Mo Salah calls time on his Liverpool career, The Straits Times looks at his top 10 moments with the Reds.

1. Record-breaking first season

Salah signed for Liverpool from Roma in 2017 for a reported £36.9 million (S$63.3 million) and finished the season as the Premier League’s all-time top scorer for a season with 32 goals in 36 league appearances, along with 11 assists.

He also helped the club to a fourth-place finish and they reached the final of the UEFA Champions League.

2. Puskas worthy?

In his first Merseyside derby against Everton in 2017, Salah received the ball from Joe Gomez out wide and shimmied past Cuco Martina and Idrissa Gueye before curling past Jordan Pickford in goal. Fans showed their displeasure online after the goal was selected for the Puskas award as many believed that there were better goals scored that season.

3. Champions League glory

Salah was subbed off in the 30th minute of the 2017-18 Champions League final against Real Madrid after a foul by Sergio Ramos and left the pitch in tears. But just a year later, he scored a penalty in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur to claim Europe’s biggest prize.

4. Ending Liverpool’s 30-year Premier League drought

Despite the uncertainty over the resumption of the league owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, Salah’s 19-goal haul in the 2019-20 season helped the Reds claim the Premier League crown with seven games to spare after 30 long years.

5. Touch of solo brilliance

Just as he did against Everton in 2017, Salah replicated a similarly stunning solo goal against title rivals Manchester City in October 2021. Receiving the ball just outside the box, the Egypt captain beat five defenders before slamming the ball past a helpless Ederson.

6. Goal machine

The 33-year-old is the club’s third-highest goal scorer with 255 goals, behind Roger Hunt (285) and Ian Rush (346). Salah is also the Premier League’s fourth-highest scorer with 191 goals (189 with Liverpool), only behind Alan Shearer (260), Harry Kane (213) and Wayne Rooney (208).

7. Top assistant

Salah holds the record as Liverpool’s top assist provider in the Premier League, alongside legendary captain Steven Gerard with 92 – a record he could still break with seven league games to go.

8. Golden era

Salah’s knack of plundering goals in his nine seasons at Anfield has seen him win four Premier League golden boots, the joint-most with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. He also holds the record for the most Professional Footballers’ Association Player of the Year awards (three).

9. What’s in the trophy cabinet

Alongside the Champions League title that he helped the Reds collect, Salah’s Anfield career also saw him win two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, two League Cups, the Fifa Club World Cup and a UEFA Super Cup.

10. Red Devil’s kryptonite

The rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United runs deep and the Red Devils will be glad to see the back of Salah as he has scored 16 goals in 18 appearances against them. In October 2021, he became the first visiting player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford in a 5-0 win.