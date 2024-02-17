Mohamed Salah scores on return as EPL leaders Liverpool rout Brentford

LONDON – Mohamed Salah returned in style with a goal in Liverpool’s 4-1 rout of Brentford, as the English Premier League leaders survived a rash of injuries to step up their title charge on Feb 17.

The Egypt star came off the bench to replace the injured Diogo Jota in his first Liverpool appearance since their win over Newcastle United on New Year’s Day.

Having returned from the hamstring injury he suffered on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, Salah made up for lost time with his first goal for the Reds since the Newcastle game.

The 31-year-old’s 19th goal in all competitions this term put Liverpool on course for a sixth win in their last seven league games.

On Salah, Alexis Mac Allister told TNT Sports: “He is amazing. I am very happy for him.

“He has been out and a little bit frustrated about it but he came back and, in just a couple of minutes, scored and assist. He is an amazing player and a great leader and an important player for us.”

The much-maligned Darwin Nunez had given Jurgen Klopp’s side the lead with a sublime chip late in the first half at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Mac Allister doubled Liverpool’s advantage after the interval with just his second goal this season.

He said: “I feel lucky. My idea is to learn football and I just try and do my best and I am feeling very good. That is what I like.

“When I was in Argentina I used to play the No. 10. I try to score and assist... I am really happy with my goal but the most important thing is the three points.”

Ivan Toney got one back for Brentford, but Cody Gakpo netted near the end as Liverpool moved five points clear before the later matches.

While the victory was valuable for Klopp, it came with a downside as first-half injuries to Jota and Curtis Jones added to Liverpool’s increasingly packed treatment room as they chase their first league title since 2020.

Nunez did not come out for the second half either, although whether that was tactical or due to injury was unclear.

With the League Cup final against Chelsea looming on Feb 25 and Liverpool also competing in the FA Cup and Europa League, the injuries could derail Klopp’s hopes of a trophy-filled farewell season.

Said the German: “It is mixed emotions, we lost players which we don’t know how serious it is. It doesn’t look great for either of them. But what the boys did after 15 minutes was exceptional against a team set up to annoy you.

“Eighteen times a set piece is flying into your box, you need bodies and luck in a moment and a goalie as well, who played an incredible game... We controlled them as much as you can and we are happy about that.”

Conor Bradley, back from compassionate leave after his father’s death, started at right-back for Liverpool in place of the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Bradley had impressed before his absence, and the youngster nearly gave the Reds an early lead when he took a shot that Mark Flekken pushed away for a corner.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank this week labelled Liverpool “the best offensive team in the league”.

Klopp would have appreciated the compliment, and his men underlined why Frank rates them so highly in the 35th minute.

Virgil van Dijk’s high clearance from deep inside his own half looped towards Jota, who rose above Sergio Reguilon to head into the path of the unmarked Nunez.

The Uruguay striker accelerated into the area and deftly chipped a fine finish over Flekken for his 13th goal this season.

Nunez’s goal was marred by the injury to Jota that led the Portugal forward to be stretchered off, after he collided with Mac Allister and landed awkwardly.

That brought Salah into the fray and he missed a chance immediately, letting Luis Diaz’s cross bounce off his leg with the goal at his mercy.

Salah misfired again with a woeful finish after he took van Dijk’s header and sprinted clean through on goal.

The Egyptian made amends for his miscues with a superb pass that picked out Mac Allister’s run into the area.

Salah was back in the groove and he killed off Brentford in the 68th minute.

Toney fired home from close range after Reguilon’s shot was saved by Caoimhin Kelleher in the 75th minute.

But Liverpool landed one last blow in the 86th minute, when Nathan Collins’ comical miscued clearance allowed Gakpo to score with a precise low finish. AFP