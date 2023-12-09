Mohamed Salah’s 200th Liverpool goal inspires fightback to beat 10-man Crystal Palace

LONDON – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted that his side did not play well, even as Mohamed Salah scored his 200th goal for them before Harvey Elliott’s last-gasp winner sealed a dramatic 2-1 English Premier League victory at Crystal Palace on Dec 9.

Klopp’s side were in danger of a damaging defeat in the title race, after Jean-Philippe Mateta’s penalty put Palace ahead in the second half at Selhurst Park.

But Palace’s Jordan Ayew was sent off with 15 minutes left and Liverpool took full advantage to erase a previously spluttering performance with a blistering finale.

“I told the boys that’s the first time I saw someone play as bad as we did for 76 minutes and still win it,” said Klopp.

“We came here, I think you could see Palace at the beginning were insecure, lack of confidence or whatever and we could have done so many things and didn’t.

“But, from that moment on (Ayew’s red card) and the equaliser, we played really well. Harvey played a wonderful game and scored a wonderful goal.

“This is about three points and we got them and we are more than happy.”

Salah’s 14th goal this term made him the fifth player to score 200 for Liverpool in all competitions – after Ian Rush (346), Roger Hunt (285), Gordon Hodgson (241) and Billy Liddell (228).

In his 247th Premier League appearance, the Egypt star also reached 150 goals in the competition, including two scored for Chelsea, putting him in the all-time top-10 list level alongside Michael Owen.

“I’m happy for the record and also for my team to win the game. The most important thing was that we won the game. It’s a great feeling,” Salah said.

“I see the mentality to keep fighting until the end. We keep doing that. We can do something special this year.”

Despite his landmark, a point would have been a disappointing result for Liverpool, but young midfielder Elliott came off the bench to seal the points in stoppage time.

Liverpool’s third successive league win moved them one point above second-placed Arsenal ahead of the Gunners’ trip to third-placed Aston Villa – that match kicked off after press time.