Mohamed Salah’s 200th Liverpool goal inspires fightback to beat 10-man Crystal Palace

LONDON – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted that his side did not play well, even as Mohamed Salah scored his 200th goal for them before Harvey Elliott’s last-gasp winner sealed a dramatic 2-1 English Premier League victory at Crystal Palace on Dec 9.
Klopp’s side were in danger of a damaging defeat in the title race, after Jean-Philippe Mateta’s penalty put Palace ahead in the second half at Selhurst Park.
But Palace’s Jordan Ayew was sent off with 15 minutes left and Liverpool took full advantage to erase a previously spluttering performance with a blistering finale.
“I told the boys that’s the first time I saw someone play as bad as we did for 76 minutes and still win it,” said Klopp.
“We came here, I think you could see Palace at the beginning were insecure, lack of confidence or whatever and we could have done so many things and didn’t.
“But, from that moment on (Ayew’s red card) and the equaliser, we played really well. Harvey played a wonderful game and scored a wonderful goal.
“This is about three points and we got them and we are more than happy.”
Salah’s 14th goal this term made him the fifth player to score 200 for Liverpool in all competitions – after Ian Rush (346), Roger Hunt (285), Gordon Hodgson (241) and Billy Liddell (228).
In his 247th Premier League appearance, the Egypt star also reached 150 goals in the competition, including two scored for Chelsea, putting him in the all-time top-10 list level alongside Michael Owen.
“I’m happy for the record and also for my team to win the game. The most important thing was that we won the game. It’s a great feeling,” Salah said.
“I see the mentality to keep fighting until the end. We keep doing that. We can do something special this year.”
Despite his landmark, a point would have been a disappointing result for Liverpool, but young midfielder Elliott came off the bench to seal the points in stoppage time.
Liverpool’s third successive league win moved them one point above second-placed Arsenal ahead of the Gunners’ trip to third-placed Aston Villa – that match kicked off after press time.
Klopp would have noted, however, that his side struggled to find any rhythm, especially in wet and windy conditions.
Liverpool were fortunate not to fall behind when Jefferson Lerma’s close-range effort forced a superb save from Alisson Becker, with the rebound hitting the post before it was hacked off the line by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Palace were awarded a penalty when Odsonne Edouard was bundled over by Virgil van Dijk, but Will Hughes had clearly fouled Wataru Endo before passing to the forward.
Referee Andy Madley was told to consult the pitchside monitor and overturned his penalty decision.
For the first time in the league this season, Klopp’s side failed to muster a single shot on target in a dismal first-half display that ended fittingly with Alexander-Arnold misplacing a simple pass.
Palace deservedly took the lead in the 57th minute as Jarell Quansah’s challenge on Mateta was deemed worthy of a penalty after Madley checked the monitor.
To Klopp’s bewilderment, VAR intervened to prompt the decision only several moments after the foul.
Liverpool were furious but Mateta was unfazed as he dispatched the spot kick past Alisson with ease.
But luck was on Liverpool’s side as Ayew was dismissed for a soft second booking in the 75th minute.
Within 60 seconds the visitors were level, thanks to Salah’s shot which took a wicked deflection into the goal.
The Reds finally had some momentum and their late siege produced a winner in the first minute of stoppage time.
Elliott took possession 30 metres from goal and swerved away from his marker, before unleashing a superb strike that beat Palace substitute goalkeeper Remi Matthews.
In the final seconds, Alisson had to save from Joachim Andersen to preserve Liverpool’s hard-fought success.
“It’s always a great feeling to score, especially to win the game too. Selhurst Park is a hard place to come. We don’t give up until the final whistle,” said Elliott. AFP