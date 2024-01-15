Mohamed Salah rescues Egypt as Nigeria draw and Ghana lose at Africa Cup of Nations

ABIDJAN – Mohamed Salah saved Egypt from an embarrassing defeat in their opening game at the Africa Cup of Nations on Jan 14, while Nigeria were held by Equatorial Guinea despite Victor Osimhen getting on the scoresheet.

Ghana were also in action in Abidjan and suffered a shock 2-1 loss to Cape Verde as three nations with 14 Afcon titles between them all failed to get off to winning starts at this year’s tournament.

There was drama at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Ivory Coast’s economic capital as Egypt needed a Salah penalty seven minutes into injury time to snatch a 2-2 draw with Mozambique in Group B.

The penalty was awarded following a VAR check for a foul on Mostafa Mohamed, and Salah’s strike denied Mozambique a historic first ever Afcon win.

“I was sad seeing my players devastated at the end because we deserved the win,” said Mozambique coach Chiquinho Conde.

His nation had not won a game in four past appearances at the Afcon, and their winless record now spans 13 matches in total.

Mohamed had given record seven-time African champions Egypt the ideal start when he scored inside two minutes, but Witiness Quembo and Clesio Bauque capped a turnaround on 58 minute.

Then Salah intervened to keep Egypt on track for a record-extending eighth Afcon crown and a first since 2010, before the Liverpool superstar had made his international debut.

“There are no easy games,” said Egypt coach Rui Vitoria. “We were not the best team before the draw was made and we are not the worst now.”

Suddenly, Egypt’s next game against Ghana on Jan 18 could be make or break for both, with the Black Stars reeling after conceding in injury time to lose 2-1 to Cape Verde.

“We conceded a very poor goal, and hence it is a very disappointing night for us,” Ghana coach Chris Hughton.

“We have no choice but to make sure it is a favourable result in our next game against Egypt.”

The Black Stars looked set to come away with a draw after Alexander Djiku headed home on 56 minutes to cancel out Jamiro Monteiro’s first-half opener.

But Cape Verde pounced on poor defending to grab all three points in the 92nd minute, with substitute Garry Rodrigues silencing Ghana fans in the crowd of just under 12,000.