Mohamed Salah ends drought as Liverpool hit Qarabag for six to reach Champions League last 16

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their third goal in the 6-0 Champions League win over Qarabag with teammates at Anfield on Jan 28, 2026.

– Mohamed Salah ended his Liverpool goal drought, as the Reds crushed Qarabag 6-0 on Jan 28 to book their place in the Champions League last 16 and ease the pressure on Arne Slot.

Slot’s side overpowered the Azerbaijani underdogs with first-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Florian Wirtz at Anfield. Salah scored the third after the break on his club-record equalling 80th Champions League appearance for Liverpool.

It was the Egypt forward’s first goal for Liverpool since Nov 1, ending an eight-game drought.

The 33-year-old had been dropped during that barren run, prompting him to claim he had been “thrown under the bus” by the club as he painted a bleak picture of his relationship with Slot.

Salah made peace before leaving for the Africa Cup of Nations in December and Slot will hope his goal sparks a return to form.

Hugo Ekitike notched the fourth before Mac Allister and Federico Chiesa wrapped up Liverpool’s biggest win in all competitions since 2023, ensuring they automatically advanced to the last 16.

As well as avoiding the play-off round, Liverpool’s third-place finish in the league phase gives them the advantage of hosting the second leg of their last-16 tie.

“ I’m very pleased. We can still improve in both boxes, but it was a very good performance,” Slot said. “It’s always important to get the early goals to get the crowd on our side. We know we can do even better.”

Mac Allister added: “We skip two play-off games, which is important in a long season like this . We know that in the Champions League, we’ve been better than the Premier League. We need to see the positives.”

Liverpool’s progress to the knockout stages was essential for Slot, who has faced awkward questions about his team’s troubled campaign in recent weeks.

He had hit back at criticism of his team’s five-match winless run in the English Premier League after last weekend’s 3-2 loss at Bournemouth, insisting it would still be a successful season if they win silverware.

In other matches involving Premier League teams, Erling Haaland scored from open play for the first time since Dec 20 as Manchester City beat visiting Galatasaray 2-0 to book their place in the last 16.

Rayan Cherki was also on target for Pep Guardiola’s men.

Arsenal became the first side to win all eight matches in the Champions League league phase as the Gunners secured top spot with a 3-2 home win over Kazakhstan’s Kairat Almaty.

The goals came from Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli. The visitors scored via Jorginho and Ricardinho.

Joao Pedro fired Chelsea into the last 16 as well with a brace in a 3-2 win at Napoli. The other goal was scored by Enzo Fernandez from the spot. The Serie A champions’ netted via Rasmus Hojlund and Antonio Vergara.

Tottenham Hotspur were also through with a 2-0 victory at already-eliminated Eintracht Frankfurt thanks to goals from Randal Kolo Muani and Dominic Solanke. AFP, REUTERS