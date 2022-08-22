Modric shines in Real's 4-1 victory

MADRID • Real Madrid's veteran midfield trio of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric have played a key role in the club's recent success, winning three Champions League trophies in a row between 2016 and 2018, as well as last season's final win over Liverpool.

The axis will be broken up after Manchester United agreed a £70 million (S$98.7 million) fee with Real for Casemiro over the weekend.

The Brazilian, 30, was left out of Carlo Ancelotti's line-up as Real travelled to Celta Vigo in La Liga on Saturday, with the Spanish and European champions winning 4-1 to make it two victories from their first two league matches.

At 36, Luka Modric is the oldest of the trio but the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner showed his everlasting value by scoring a brilliant goal and assisting Vinicius Jr for another.

Karim Benzema had opened the scoring via a penalty before Iago Aspas' equaliser but Modric put the visitors 2-1 up, curling home from outside the box, and Vinicius, in the second half, also turned provider to tee up Federico Valverde for Real's fourth.

Ancelotti's men are unlikely to miss Casemiro much as they are stocked with midfield options and have already signed his replacement in Aurelien Tchouameni, who started his second game in as many matches for Real.

Eduardo Camavinga also started his second league game and at a combined age of 41, the two French internationals are the future of the club.

Modric later paid tribute to Casemiro: "Casemiro made history at the club and we will miss him."

Kroos also penned a farewell letter to Casemiro, writing: "I'm going to miss you. As an exemplary professional. As a top player... But, above all, as a good person.

"We've made history, man! What a legendary stage. Now our sports paths separate, but our friendship remains. I assure."

