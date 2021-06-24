Modric pulls team together, says Dalic

GLASGOW • Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic heaped praise on Luka Modric after his captain scored a stunning goal in Tuesday's 3-1 Group D win over Scotland that secured their place in the last 16 of Euro 2020.

After losing to England and drawing with the Czech Republic, the 2018 World Cup finalists were under pressure in their final group game but they responded in style to silence the boisterous Tartan Army at Hampden Park.

Nikola Vlasic, starting here for the first time, opened the scoring before Callum McGregor equalised for his first international goal.

But as the game wore on and Scottish legs became tired, Modric used all his experience and know-how to slowly take control of the game.

His form had been called into question after two ineffectual displays against England and the Czech Republic, but he came good at the right time.

The Real Madrid midfielder shaped a sensational finish into the corner of the net with the outside of his boot to make it 2-1 in the second half before Ivan Perisic finished the job with Croatia's third.

Modric had 115 touches - 16 more than any teammate - and his 98 passes - almost 2/3 of them in Scotland's half - were the most of any player on the pitch.

He became Croatia's youngest scorer at a European Championship when he netted as a 22-year-old at Euro 2008. Now he is also their oldest scorer and Dalic said of the 35-year-old: "No one is sure how Luka manages to keep his level so high.

"We always expect that Luka is going to decline, he's going to lose his strength. But he's the one that pulls the entire team along. He doesn't give up.

"Whatever I say about Luka and his play it wouldn't be enough... I'm very proud of him, to be able to coach him and for him to be part of our team."

There had been fears before the kick-off that with Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour ruled out after returning a positive Covid-19 test, Scotland would not be able to cope with Modric, and so it proved.

After a 23-year wait to qualify for a major tournament, Scotland's Euro 2020 experience lasted just eight days, finishing bottom of the group.

Captain Andy Robertson admitted they had no answers in the middle of the park, saying: "Modric ran the game and scored a wonderful goal - that's why we fell short."

Croatia next face the runners-up of Group E in Copenhagen on Monday.

