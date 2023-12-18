Modric leads Real Madrid to 4-1 win over Villarreal

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Villarreal - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 17, 2023 Real Madrid's Fran Garcia and Nacho celebrate after the match REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Villarreal - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 17, 2023 Real Madrid's Luka Modric celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Lucas Vazquez REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Villarreal - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 17, 2023 Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti and Luka Modric celebrate after the match REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Villarreal - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 17, 2023 Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz scores their third goal REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
MADRID - Luka Modric demonstrated his enduring value to Real Madrid by providing a goal and a brilliant assist in their 4-1 home win over Villarreal in LaLiga on Sunday.

The 38-year-old Croatia midfielder lifted a fine first-touch cross from the edge of the box in the 25th minute to meet Jude Bellingham who leapt to nod in a superb header just out of reach of goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen.

Rodrygo extended Real's lead with a close-range strike from a Modric corner in the 37th minute but Jose Morales pulled a goal back for the visitors in the 54th with a tidy finish after a counter-attack.

Brahim Diaz scored the third goal for the home side in the 64th minute with a fine individual effort and Modric added his goal four minutes later, striking a loose ball inside the box.

Real moved to the top of the standings with 42 points, one ahead of Girona who have a game in hand and host lowly Alaves on Monday. REUTERS

