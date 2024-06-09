Modric and Budimir strike as Croatia win 2-1 to clinch first ever victory over Portugal

Soccer Football - International Friendly - Portugal v Croatia - Centro Desportivo Nacional do Jamor, Oeiras, Portugal - June 8, 2024 Croatia's Luka Modric scores their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Portugal v Croatia - Centro Desportivo Nacional do Jamor, Oeiras, Portugal - June 8, 2024 Croatia's Ante Budimir in action with Portugal's Goncalo Inacio REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Portugal v Croatia - Centro Desportivo Nacional do Jamor, Oeiras, Portugal - June 8, 2024 Croatia's Ante Budimir celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Portugal v Croatia - Centro Desportivo Nacional do Jamor, Oeiras, Portugal - June 8, 2024 Portugal's Matheus Nunes in action with Croatia's Josko Gvardiol REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Portugal v Croatia - Centro Desportivo Nacional do Jamor, Oeiras, Portugal - June 8, 2024 Croatia's Nikola Vlasic in action with Portugal's Joao Palhinha and Nelson Semedo REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Updated
Jun 09, 2024, 02:53 AM
Published
Jun 09, 2024, 02:53 AM

LISBON - Goals in each half by Luka Modric and Ante Budimir got Croatia a historic first win over Portugal in eight matches when they beat the hosts 2-1 in an international friendly on Saturday, as Cristiano Ronaldo remained on the bench.

Vitinha brought down Mateo Kovacic in the box soon after kick-off, resulting in a penalty. Portugal keeper Diogo Costa rightly guessed where Modric would aim, but his dive to the right fell just short as the Real Madrid midfielder scored his 25th goal for Croatia.

But half-time substitute Diogo Jota brought Portugal level three minutes after coming on, when fellow substitute Nelson Semedo found him inside the six-yard box with a short cross from the right. The Liverpool forward made no mistake with the close-range finish.

But Croatia restored their lead eight minutes later, despite Costa's best efforts as he did well to deflect Budimir's attempt to the crossbar. The rebound went right back to Budimir who headed it into the net with ease.

Portugal, who won six of their previous seven matches against Croatia, begin their Euro 2024 Group F campaign against Czech Republic on June 18. Croatia face Spain in their first Group B fixture next Saturday. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top