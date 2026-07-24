Modric, 40, extends Milan stay until 2027

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July 23 - AC Milan midfielder Luka Modric has signed a contract extension that will keep the Croatian with the Serie A team until June 2027, the club said on Thursday.

• The 40-year-old has made 37 appearances and scored two goals since joining Milan on a one-year contract last year.

• The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner enjoyed a glittering spell at Real Madrid, winning 28 major trophies.

• Widely regarded as Croatia's greatest player, Modric has represented his country 202 times, scoring 29 goals.

• He also featured in his 10th major international tournament at this year's World Cup, at which Croatia were eliminated by Portugal in the round of 32.

• Milan, seven-times European champions, finished fifth in Serie A last season and have turned to former Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim to revive their fortunes. REUTERS