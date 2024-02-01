MLS, Liga MX announce groups for Leagues Cup

The groups for Leagues Cup 2024 were announced Wednesday featuring 47 teams from MLS and Liga MX.

The monthlong competition will be played in MLS stadiums across the U.S. and Canada from July 26 through Aug. 25.

Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami CF are the defending champions.

The top three finishers will qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Teams are divided into 15 groups of three -- eight groups in the West and seven in the East. Two teams received direct byes into the Round of 32: the 2023 MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew and reigning Liga MX winner Club America.

Each team will play two Group Stage matches, with the top two teams in each group (30 total) joining Columbus and Club America in the single-elimination Round of 32 knockout stage.

No group stage matches will end in a tie, but will be decided by penalty shootout. Regulation wins are worth three points, with PK shootout winners earning two points and PK shootout losers earning one.

The Leagues Cup 2024 groups:

--West

West 1: CF Monterrey, Pumas UNAM, Austin FC

West 2: Chivas de Guadalajara, San Jose Earthquakes, LA Galaxy

West 3: St. Louis City SC, FC Dallas, FC Juarez

West 4: Toluca FC, Sporting Kansas City, Chicago Fire FC

West 5: Club Leon, Portland Timbers, Colorado Rapids

West 6: Seattle Sounders FC, Minnesota United FC, Club Necaxa

West 7: LAFC, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Club Tijuana

West 8: Houston Dynamo FC, Real Salt Lake, Atlas FC

--East

East 1: FC Cincinnati, New York City FC, Queretaro FC

East 2: Orlando City SC, Atletico de San Luis, CF Montreal

East 3: Tigres UANL, Puebla, Inter Miami CF

East 4: Philadelphia Union, Charlotte FC, Cruz Azul

East 5: New England Revolution, Nashville SC, Mazatlan FC

East 6: Pachuca, New York Red Bulls, Toronto FC

East 7: Atlanta United, Santos Laguna, D.C. United

--Field Level Media REUTERS