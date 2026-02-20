MLS in the spotlight in World Cup year as Messi's Miami begin title defence

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 6, 2025; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) lifts the Philip F. Anschutz trophy after winning the 2025 MLS Cup against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Chase Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images/File Photo

Feb 20 - Major League Soccer kicks off its most pivotal season yet, with marquee names, record transfers and World Cup preparation converging as North American football steps into the international spotlight ahead of this summer's tournament.

The timing could not be more fitting. With the World Cup set to take place in Mexico, Canada and the United States this summer, the MLS is aiming for a similar transformative impact to that which the global showdown of 1994 had on its creation.

The season kicks off on Saturday at the Los Angeles Coliseum, as Lionel Messi's Inter Miami face Son Heung-min's LAFC in a match expected to attract more than 70,000 fans — the largest opening-weekend crowd in league history.

This fixture sets the stage for a transformative campaign as MLS continues to align itself with Europe's top football leagues. The league's decision to adopt a summer-to-spring calendar starting in 2027 reflects its long-term ambition to strengthen its global footprint.

The league's continued rise has been key to attracting world-class talent. Major off-season additions include Colombian James Rodriguez joining Minnesota United, German striker Timo Werner moving to the San Jose Earthquakes and Rodrigo De Paul, who will team up with Messi at Miami.

Alongside high-profile arrivals, MLS continues to develop its young talent. Philadelphia Union's Cavan Sullivan, Real Salt Lake's Zavier Gozo, and LA Galaxy's Harbor Miller are promising prospects tipped for breakout seasons.

The league's reputation as a pipeline to European football was further enhanced by the transfers of Alex Freeman from Orlando City to Villarreal and Obed Vargas from Seattle Sounders to Atletico Madrid.

Elsewhere, Vancouver Whitecaps will rely on Thomas Mueller for a full campaign after falling short in the MLS Cup final last year, while Austin FC re-signed Facundo Torres after his brief spell in Brazil.

Attention will also focus on off-field developments, with Miami set to unveil their $1 billion soccer-specific stadium, Miami Freedom Park, on April 4.

Hosting Austin in the inaugural match, the 25,000-seat venue represents the league's ongoing investment in infrastructure, with additional stadiums planned for New York next year and Chicago in 2028.

MIAMI BEGIN TITLE DEFENCE AMID MESSI CONCERNS

Following their victory in last year's MLS Cup, Inter Miami are favourites to retain their title this season.

However, the club have been rocked by Messi's pre-season injury, with the Argentinian skipper currently nursing a hamstring strain sustained during a friendly against Barcelona Sporting Club in Ecuador.

Messi's absence from training last week resulted in the postponement of the club's final pre-season fixture, raising questions about whether Javier Mascherano's team is ready to face LAFC in their season opener.

Despite this setback, Miami have strengthened their squad in key areas. De Paul is joined by left back Sergio Reguilon, signed to replace Jordi Alba, as well as David Ayala, who was brought in following Sergio Busquets' departure.

LAFC, however, stand as one of Miami's primary challengers. Spearheaded by South Korean forward Son, who has scored 20 or more goals in each of the past three seasons, LAFC also feature several Canadian internationals and are led by new coach Marc dos Santos.

Son's form and fitness could prove decisive in unseating Miami as champions as MLS looks forward to a big year. REUTERS