‘Miscommunication’ as Singapore Youth League footballers turn up at venue to find it closed

SINGAPORE – Players from the Under-13 teams of Woodlands Lions and Hougang United received a rude shock when they turned up at the Bukit Gombak Stadium for their Singapore Youth League (SYL) game at 7am on April 27, only to find the gates locked.

Archery target boards and tents were set up on the field instead, and a notice at the stadium indicated that an archery competition was scheduled there from April 25 to 28.

Muhamad Muhaimin, 43, whose son is in the Hougang U13 side, said that there was a lot of confusion as parents and coaches waited for answers one hour before the 8am kickoff. Even the referees and match commissioner were present, he added, which was a sign that nobody knew that the pitch would not be available until they turned up.

Noting that even the lines on the field were not drawn, Muhaimin said: “The kids all looked forward to the match all week. It is frustrating and disappointing for everyone who was already there on time especially because some families travel from the east to get here. Imagine coming all the way here and seeing that the pitch is not available.”

Another parent, who declined to be named, said: “It is frustrating that such a thing can happen given that this is a league that is organised by FAS and Sport SG. It is a Saturday wasted for me because I had to take a leave from work to be there.”

The game was eventually postponed much to the annoyance of the players, coaches and parents.

Another match between Geylang U-13 and the National Development Centre (NDC) Girls U15 that was scheduled to be played at 10am at the same venue also had to be rescheduled.