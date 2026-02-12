Straitstimes.com header logo

Milner equals Barry's Premier League appearance record

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

BIRMINGHAM, Feb 11 - Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder James Milner equalled the Premier League appearance record on Wednesday as he came off the bench at Aston Villa for his 653rd top-flight game.

The 40-year-old, who has won two Premier League titles with Manchester City and one with Liverpool, moved level with Gareth Barry.

"It is a special night for James," Brighton head coach Fabian Huerzeler said. "It's no coincidence that he's still proving he can play in the Premier League.

"It's a pleasure to work with him and have him in our squad as a player and role model."

Milner made his Premier League debut with Leeds United in 2002 before moving to Newcastle United for whom he played 94 Premier League games.

He played 230 Premier League games for Liverpool, 147 for Manchester City and also had a spell at Aston Villa. REUTERS

See more on

Manchester City

Newcastle United

Liverpool

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.