Milan stun Newcastle as both teams bow out of Champions League

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Newcastle United v AC Milan - St James Park, Newcastle, Britain - December 13, 2023 Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff in action with AC Milan's Theo Hernandez REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Newcastle United v AC Milan - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - December 13, 2023 Newcastle United's Alexander Isak looks dejected after the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith REUTERS
Updated
24 min ago
Published
24 min ago

NEWCASTLE, England - AC Milan substitute Samuel Chukwueze struck a superb late winner to seal a 2-1 victory over Newcastle United as both teams exited the Champions League at St James' Park on Wednesday.

At one point on a nerve-jangling climax to Group F, Newcastle were heading for the last 16 as they led through Joelinton's rasping first-half drive and Paris St Germain trailed in Germany to Borussia Dortmund.

But seven-times champions Milan were far better in the second half as Newcastle ran out of steam and Christian Pulisic equalised for the Serie A side on the hour from Olivier Giroud's pass.

With both sides going for victory, Bruno Guimaraes had a shot tipped on to the crossbar by Milan keeper Mike Maignan before Rafael Leao hit the post at the other end.

A superb counter-attack sealed victory for Milan with Chukwueze curling home to stun the home fans.

With PSG rescuing a 1-1 draw at group winners Dortmund, Milan will settle for a Europa League berth for finishing third while Newcastle bow out of Europe after coming last. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top