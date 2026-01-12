Milan salvage draw at Fiorentina with late Nkunku goal

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FLORENCE, Italy, Jan 11 - Christopher Nkunku scored in the 90th minute to earn AC Milan a 1-1 draw at Fiorentina on Sunday, but despite extending their unbeaten league run, the visitors continue to lose ground in the Serie A title race with their second stalemate in four days.

Milan remain second on 40 points, two behind Inter Milan who host champions Napoli later on Sunday while Fiorentina are third from bottom on 14 points.

Pietro Comuzzo gave Fiorentina a 66th-minute lead with a header from a corner kick and Milan found a late equaliser when substitute Nkunku got on the end of Youssouf Fofana's pass to fire past David De Gea.

Milan, whose only league loss this season came on the opening day of the season, also came from behind in Thursday's 1-1 draw at home to Genoa and have now gone 18 matches without defeat. REUTERS