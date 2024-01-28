Milan pay the penalty in draw with Bologna

MILAN - AC Milan were left to rue two missed penalties as they were held to a 2-2 home draw by Bologna who converted a late spot-kick themselves in a roller-coaster Serie A match on Saturday.

Bologna broke the deadlock with a goal from Joshua Zirkzee in the 29th minute before Ruben Loftus-Cheek equalised just before the break and added his second goal seven minutes from time.

With Milan poised for a home win, Filippo Terracciano tripped Victor Kristiansen in stoppage time and Riccardo Orsolini converted the penalty to secure a draw.

Olivier Giroud and Theo Hernandez failed to score penalties for Milan in each half. Giroud missed from the spot after Lewis Ferguson fouled Simon Kjaer and Hernandez hit the post following Sam Beukama's foul on Rafael Leao.

Milan are third in the table with 46 points, seven behind leaders Juventus and five adrift of second-placed Inter Milan. Bologna are seventh with 33 points. REUTERS