Milan must maintain derby dominance to revive title race

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

March 5 - AC Milan need to maintain their recent dominance over neighbours Inter Milan in this weekend's derby to keep alive any realistic hope of challenging for the Serie A title after losing ground to the league leaders.

Milan are undefeated in the last six derbies, winning four, and Sunday's meeting at the San Siro feels like a must-win match for the second-placed side with Inter 10 points clear at the top.

At the start of January, three teams were battling for the Scudetto. Inter held a one-point lead over Milan, with reigning champions Napoli a further point back, but only one side has maintained title-winning form.

Inter have dropped just two points in the last 15 games to pull further away at the top while Milan have let seven points slip away in their most recent six games.

Massimiliano Allegri's Milan have lost two league games all season compared to Inter's four defeats, but drawing nine times has been their downfall and another stalemate on Sunday would be of little use to a side playing catch-up.

"In derbies there are no favourites," Milan defender Strahinja Pavlovic told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"We saw it last season too, in the league we struggled and finished eighth, but we often won derbies. The derby is a story in itself.

"Nothing is over yet. There are 11 games left and the important thing is to stay united and give our best until the last minute."

Inter are still without injured striker Lautaro Martinez, with Francesco Pio Esposito likely to lead the attack while Milan defender Matteo Gabbia is expected to be out for a month after undergoing a hernia operation.

DERBY DAY VERDICT

Inter's most recent derby win came in April, 2024, where an away victory allowed them to clinch their last league title in front of the Milan fans.

That win was the last in a run of six successive victories over Milan, and while another derby victory would not seal the title this time, a gap of 13 points with 10 games left would leave Inter in cruise control for the rest of the season.

Napoli, meanwhile, are four points behind Milan, their title defence ended by two defeats in their last six games and they host Torino on Friday.

AS Roma, fourth in the standings, are at Genoa on Sunday, while Como are away to Cagliari on Saturday as Cesc Fabregas' side have European qualification firmly in their sights.

Como are fifth, three points off Roma and one ahead of Juventus who host relegation-battling Pisa on Saturday. REUTERS