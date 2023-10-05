Milan frustrated in 0-0 Champions League draw with Borussia Dortmund

DORTMUND, Germany - AC Milan were frustrated by a disciplined Borussia Dortmund as their Group F fixture in the Champions League ended in a cagey 0-0 draw at Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday.

The result was Milan’s second draw in the group, following a goalless match against Newcastle United, while Dortmund earned their first point of the campaign after a 2-0 loss to Paris St Germain.

Newcastle are now top of the group with four points after a 4-1 win against PSG at home on Wednesday. Milan are third with two points while Dortmund are last.

Milan manager Stefano Pioli lamented the extension of his side’s Champions League goal drought to four consecutive games, including both legs of last season’s semi-final against Inter Milan, which ended in defeat.

“We lacked efficiency in front of goal, in the first half we weren’t perfect technically. It’s a pity, we wanted to win,” he told Prime Video.

“It was a European game, with a lot of attacking moments. We try to bring our ideas to the game; in Europe the pace of the game is high. They are a strong side but we did well.”

Milan’s most productive spell came towards the end of the match but Samuel Chukwueze stumbled when presented with a clear chance, sending the ball straight to keeper Gregor Kobel, while Tijjani Reijnders put the rebound just wide.

The first meeting between the two teams in more than two decades saw an entertaining first half.

Milan kicked off the match with a strong and high-paced performance, while Dortmund, who finished as Bundesliga runners-up last season, applied substantial pressure to disrupt the visitors’ build-up and posed a constant threat on the counter-attack.