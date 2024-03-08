Milan earn 4-2 win over 10-man Slavia Prague

Mar 08, 2024, 06:11 AM
Mar 08, 2024, 06:11 AM

MILAN - AC Milan battled to a 4-2 win over Slavia Prague in an entertaining first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie at San Siro Stadium on Thursday.

Milan opened the scoring through Oliver Giroud's close-range header from Rafael Leao's cross in the 34th minute before the Czechs equalised when David Doudera's long-range volley went in off the post past keeper Mike Maignan.

Tijjani Reijnders restored the lead for the hosts with a fine low shot from Alessandro Florenzi's pass, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek headed home to make it 3-1 seconds before halftime, Florenzi assisting again from a corner.

Slavia, down to 10 men in the first half after El Hadji Malick Diouf's red card, pulled one back in the 65th minute through a fierce strike from Ivan Schranz, but Pulisic sealed victory for Milan five minutes from time. REUTERS

