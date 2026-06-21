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Milan defender Estupinan to start for Ecuador against Curacao

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KANSAS CITY, Missouri, June 20 - Ecuador defender Pervis Estupinan was named in the starting lineup for his side's World Cup Group E match against Curacao on Saturday, replacing Joel Ordonez, who played in the 1-0 defeat by Ivory Coast in their opener.

• Ecuador coach Sebastian Beccacece also replaces Alan Minda with Jordy Alcivar in the starting 11.

• Curacao coach Dick Advocaat makes two changes following their 7-1 thrashing by Germany, with Jurien Gaari and Joshua Brenet coming in for Riechedly Bazoer and Sontje Hansen.

Ecuador: Hernan Galindez; Piero Hincapie, Willian Pacho, Pervis Estupinan; Jordy Alcivar, Pedro Vite, Alan Franco, Moises Caicedo; Gonzalo Plata, John Yeboah, Enner Valencia.

Curacao: Eloy Room; Jurien Gaari, Sherel Floranus, Armando Obispo, Joshua Brenet, Deveron Fonville; Juninho Bacuna, Livano Comenencia, Leandro Bacuna, Tahith Chong; Juergen Locadia. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.