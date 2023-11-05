Milan continue winless run with shock 1-0 home loss to Udinese

Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Udinese - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 4, 2023 Udinese's Roberto Pereyra celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Udinese - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 4, 2023 Udinese's Jaka Bijol, Marco Silvestri and teammates celebrate after the match REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
MILAN - Lacklustre AC Milan lost 1-0 to lowly Udinese in Serie A at San Siro on Saturday, extending Stefano Pioli's faltering side's winless run to four games across all competitions.

Udinese's Roberto Pereyra converted the winning penalty for the visitors in the 62nd minute after Milan had dominated the first half but failed to put away their chances.

The defeat leaves Milan in third place on 22 points from 11 games, six points adrift of leaders Inter Milan, who beat Atalanta 2-1 away earlier on Saturday, and one point behind second-placed Juventus before they visit Fiorentina on Sunday.

Udinese, who won their first league game of the season, are 16th with 10 points, now three points above the relegation zone. REUTERS

