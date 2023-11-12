Milan continue poor Serie A run with 2-2 draw at Lecce

LECCE, Italy - AC Milan squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Lecce in Serie A on Saturday as Stefano Pioli's side extended their winless run to four league games.

Olivier Giroud put Milan ahead just before the half-hour mark from a Theo Hernandez lofted cross before Tijjani Reijnders nutmegged Lecce goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone to double the advantage with an individual effort in the 35th minute.

But Lecce pulled one back in the 66th minute through striker Nicola Sansone following a corner and winger Lameck Banda levelled four minutes later with a precise strike from inside the box to deprive Milan of all three points.

Milan, third in the standings on 23 points, are five points behind leaders Inter Milan and three adrift of second-placed Juventus, who both have a game in hand. REUTERS

