Mikel Arteta wants to foster stronger team spirit as Arsenal challenge for title again

LONDON – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants his players to feel more like a team this new English Premier League season, as the Gunners prepared to host Nottingham Forest in their first match of the campaign on Saturday.

Arteta’s men got off to a good start last weekend by beating champions Manchester City on penalties to win the Community Shield, and their celebrations were telling as it was a psychological boost ahead of another title charge.

Arsenal will not need another reminder that they led the league for 248 days last campaign, only to falter at the end due to their shortcomings and concede the title to City.

They are more prepared this time, however, after spending more than £200 million (S$342.9 million) to bolster their squad in the transfer window.

Team spirit is also key for Arteta.

“I think you have to treat every player with the sense that they’re important and to do that you have to play matches. But it also tells you a lot about the human being what your contribution is when you’re not playing,” he said on Friday.

“I want players that have the feeling that they’re happy when the team wins regardless (of whether they are playing).”

The Gunners have brought in midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham United for around £100 million, forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea for £65 million, and defender Jurrien Timber from Ajax Amsterdam for £40 million.

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya is also set to join on loan with an option to buy.