Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to seize ‘big chance’ against Liverpool

LONDON – Mikel Arteta believes that Arsenal can claw their way back into the English Premier League title race when leaders Liverpool visit the Emirates on Feb 4.

The Gunners trail Jurgen Klopp’s men by five points at the top of the standings as they aim to win the league title for the first time in 20 years.

Arsenal were top when the sides drew 1-1 at Anfield in December, but went on to lose three consecutive games to West Ham United and Fulham in the Premier League and Liverpool in the FA Cup around the turn of the year.

Momentum was lost but Arteta’s men have bounced back since a winter break with victories over Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest and the manager is confident ahead of the big clash.

“We play at home, and what I sense is a real sense of positivity and enthusiasm around the place,” said Arteta, who is hoping his side can match their 1-0 win over Manchester City at the Emirates in October.

“This season, we have beaten big teams already and it’s another opportunity to beat Liverpool now. We talk about momentum... we’ve won the last two games and want to win the third one, especially at home with our people.

“It’s going to be an incredible atmosphere, and we’re going to need that. So I encourage everybody to do that, to play every single ball with us, and if we do that, we’re going to have a big chance to win the game.”

After the 2-1 win over Forest, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ben White were involved in a heated argument over the late goal conceded, but Arteta laughed off the incident, claiming that passion was something he “loves” to see.

“They are living together now, they are best mates! You don’t argue with someone you don’t have a great relationship with. That happens because you have the trust and chemistry to react the way you did,” he said.

“Do I like it? I love it. As long as it’s in a respectful way and only with the intention to be more demanding and better as a team... I’m very happy with that. I want my players to have desire always to be better, otherwise it’s Disneyland.”

The Arsenal boss also confirmed that Gabriel Jesus will be available for the game, but Thomas Partey’s return to action has been delayed.

Jesus had been struggling with a knee issue but recovered to play and score in the win over Forest, while Partey has had multiple injury problems this season, and has not played since October,

Liverpool, meanwhile, remain in the hunt for three other trophies in the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League.

As for the Premier League, Klopp is more concerned by the lurking threat posed by City – who are also five points behind – compared to Arsenal.