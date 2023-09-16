Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to embrace ‘battle’ to end Everton curse

LONDON – Mikel Arteta has warned his Arsenal stars they will end their Everton curse only if they are willing to put their bodies on the line for their English Premier League clash at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The Gunners are without an away win against the Toffees since 2017 and the Arsenal boss wants to banish that bitter streak by matching the aggression of Sean Dyche’s team.

Without a league win this season, Everton are already desperate for points, while Arsenal have made an unconvincing start despite their unbeaten record with three hard-fought wins and a draw.

“I’m really excited about it, the last six years we have not won there so we are going to have to earn it,” said Arteta, who was a former midfielder at both clubs.

“We know we are going to have to be at our best to beat them there, and that’s something we haven’t managed to do so that’s where we are going to start.

“We’ve been to grounds before where we haven’t won and we’ve done it. It’s about understanding the importance and knowing what we lacked in those games and putting it right.”

Former Burnley boss Dyche has a well-earned reputation for building bruising teams capable of bullying opponents into submission. But Arteta is confident his team will be able to stand up to the physical test.

“Sometimes you cannot avoid a battle (with Everton), the style of play they have is very clear,” he added.

“It’s about trying to impose your way of playing and just to make sure your opponent’s strengths are hiding and that ours are coming out every single time.”

Arteta also confirmed that star winger Bukayo Saka “trained normally” amid concerns over a possible Achilles injury,

While Arsenal travel to Everton, fellow London side Chelsea will make the trip to Bournemouth hoping to improve on their one win in four games so far.

The Blues endured a turbulent campaign last season and finished 12th. This means that unlike Arsenal, they will not be involved in European competition this term, which may come as a relief to their manager Mauricio Pochettino.