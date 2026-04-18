Mikel Arteta tells spluttering Arsenal to embrace title pressure ahead of Man City showdown

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Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have lost three of their last five games in all competitions.

LONDON – Mikel Arteta has urged his spluttering Arsenal team to embrace the “huge privilege” of facing Manchester City in a potentially decisive showdown in the Premier League title race.

The Gunners are six points clear of second-placed City ahead of their blockbuster clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. But City have a game in hand and a victory for Pep Guardiola’s men would tilt the balance of power in their favour heading into the final weeks of the season.

Adding to the drama of the do-or-die battle, Arsenal are enduring an untimely loss of form after losing three of their last five games in all competitions.

They were beaten by City in the League Cup final, suffered a shock FA Cup quarter-final exit at second-tier Southampton and slumped to a home league defeat against Bournemouth last weekend.

Arteta’s men were well below their best once again on Wednesday when they narrowly edged past Sporting Lisbon, drawing 0-0 to secure a 1-0 aggregate victory in the Champions League quarter-finals.

But, despite criticism of Arsenal’s perceived mental weakness under pressure, Arteta is convinced that his players have the right character to take a huge step towards winning the Premier League.

“We have earned the right to be in this position and to be challenging, with an opportunity to win against arguably the best team and best manager this league has ever seen,” he told reporters on Friday.

“That is a huge privilege. We see this as a big opportunity for us. Who is more privileged to be in this position? I don’t know how Pep and Man City are feeling, but I feel very privileged to have earned the right to be in this position to play such a big and great game.”

Arsenal are chasing a first English title since 2004 after finishing as runners-up for the last three seasons.

In 2023 and 2024 they squandered substantial leads that allowed City to pip them to the title.

But their manager knows that beating City this weekend would put Arsenal in a virtually unassailable position of strength.

“Winning at this stage, then you are a bit closer,” Arteta added.

“There are six games to go. Obviously it is a really important one for both teams. It will incline the balance a little bit but winning a game in the Premier League is so tough for everybody.”

The Spaniard has also challenged Arsenal to learn from the pain of their League Cup loss to City in a rematch with even higher stakes.

“The pain we felt afterwards, (we need to) to use that the right way on Sunday,” he said. “To learn from that game and the things that we want to change for the next one.”

Arteta, meanwhile, refused to deny a report that a fire was lit at the club’s training ground this week in a motivational ploy after he told his team to play with “pure fire” against Sporting.

“Every game we use different themes to try and prepare for the game in the best possible way and that depends on what we do,” said the Gunners boss, who in the past used a lightbulb to teach his players to be united so they can shine together, and also once hired pickpockets to steal valuables from his men to warn them to be alert at all times.

“The best ones are the players’ initiative, those are the ones I love the most.”

Arsenal have failed to win any of their past 10 league games at the Etihad Stadium, losing seven of those meetings, in a barren run stretching back to 2015.

A draw could be enough for the Gunners, but Arteta dismissed suggestions that he could tell his side to play for a stalemate to maintain their six-point lead over City.

“We prepare every game to win, that is why we are where we are and we are going to continue to do the same,” he said. AFP







