Mikel Arteta says Arsenal reaping rewards for ‘sacrifices and commitment’

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacting after the 4-1 English Premier League win over Aston Villa at the Emirates in London on Dec 30.

LONDON – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes his side are starting to see the benefits of their hard work as the Gunners head into 2026 at the top of the English Premier League.

The emphatic 4-1 win at home to title rivals Aston Villa on Dec 30 left Arsenal five points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who are away to Sunderland on New Year’s Day in a match that took place after press time.

For Villa, it was an anti-climactic end to Villa’s club record-equalling 11-match winning streak.

Arsenal last won the Premier League back in 2004 and asked if this could be the season that they finally end more than two decades of title frustration, Arteta hailed his side’s “belief and energy”.

“We’re playing every two and a half days, the schedule is very, very demanding, we have some very tough matches and injuries but the players are still winning, so winning helps all that,” he said.

“All the sacrifices and commitment that you put in gets reflected in results and great performances and that’s so satisfying, but we know there’s still so much to play for.”

The Spaniard added: “It’s a great way to end the year, that’s for sure. We’ll have a good night with our families (on New Year’s Eve), but then the next day we are in, and we have to go to Bournemouth (on Jan 3), and we know what that means.”

Following narrow one-goal wins in their three previous league fixtures against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion, Arsenal scored four in a game for the first time since a thumping north London derby victory over Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium on Nov 23.

“We needed this game,” said Martin Zubimendi, who joined Gabriel, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus in scoring against Villa for an Arsenal side that dominated the second half.

“We were playing at home, we wanted to finish the year at the top of the table and against Aston Villa, great team, tactically they are almost perfect, so we’re very happy with the performance.

“In the first half, we were struggling a little bit with the counter-attacks. At half-time, we adjusted some movements and in the second half, when we scored the first and the second, the game was then so open and we managed to score four.

“We noticed the willingness of the crowd, always pushing, always wanting more.”

While things are mostly looking rosy for Arsenal, Viktor Gyokeres’ form has been a cause for concern, with the Swedish striker scoring just once in his last eight matches.

Former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher said on Sky Sports of Jesus: “Gyokeres should not be starting... In a couple of games’ time, when Jesus is a bit more up to speed, he should be starting.

“He’s a better player than Gyokeres – that’s a fact. There have been questions in the past asking if (Jesus) is good enough for Arsenal to go and win the league, but right now he’s better than the guy they brought in, who they thought was going to win them the league.

“Him or (Kai) Havertz as the central striker is a better player than Gyokeres; he lacks finesse and quality when you think of what they’ve got them on the bench.” AFP