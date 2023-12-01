Mikel Arteta’s secret for Kai Havertz? Just give him the tools and time to excel in EPL

LONDON – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has backed forward Kai Havertz to continue performing at his best, ahead of his side’s English Premier League home clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Dec 2.

The Gunners head into the match as league leaders, and are full of confidence after they sealed their spot in the Champions League last 16 on Nov 29 with an emphatic 6-0 win over Lens.

Havertz scored the first goal in that match, and also in Nov 26’s 1-0 league win over Brentford to take his total tally to three in all competitions following a tough start to the season.

“Support him like with any other player and then give him the tools and the time to excel his qualities,” Arteta said when asked what had changed for the player, who joined from Chelsea in the summer.

“A lot of things he was doing right he continues to do so and he’s been very efficient.

“He’s been very positive. He’s been so influential in a good way. Of course his confidence grows.

“When you feel loved and respected things are much easier.

“I think that’s how he’s felt in the last few days.”

Arsenal have 30 points from 13 games, just one more than Manchester City, while Liverpool and surprise package Aston Villa are also within touching distance on 28 points.

Besides Havertz, there are many positives for Arteta’s men, who boast the best defensive record among all 20 teams in the league, having conceded only 10 goals.

Their thrashing of Lens also meant that the Gunners now have four wins in a row in all competitions, and they are yet to suffer defeat at the Emirates this season.

Arteta was pleased that his team scored four goals in the first 30 minutes against Lens.

If they can maintain the same aggression from the kick-off, they should face little difficulty against a side who are lying in 12th place.

Arsenal boast four wins from their last four league games against Wolves, who lost 5-0 at the Emirates last season.

Arteta will not have the services of long-term absentees Thomas Partey, Jurrien Timber and Emile Smith Rowe, while Fabio Vieira has joined the trio in the treatment room following a groin operation.