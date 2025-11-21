Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta calls for others to step up in absence of Gabriel Magalhaes

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauds the fans after the final whistle during the English Premier League match against Sunderland on Nov 8.

– Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has a major headache as he considers how to reshuffle his defence for their English Premier League clash against rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Nov 23, in the absence of the injured Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Brazilian defender has been at the heart of the near-impregnable Gunners backline that has conceded just five goals in 11 league matches.

But he could now be sidelined for weeks after suffering a thigh injury during Brazil’s 2-0 friendly win over Senegal at the Emirates Stadium last weekend.

Arteta himself confirmed the bad news on Nov 21 when he spoke ahead of the Spurs match.

“Gabri unfortunately picked up an injury with the Brazilian national team and is going to be out for weeks,” he said. “We need to have another scan, I think it is next Wednesday. We will have a timeline (when he will be back) that is much more clear than at the moment.

“It is clear that this is a blow. He’s our leader in our backline and it’s never a positive thing. People have to stand up now and do their job.”

Gabriel, who has formed a formidable central defensive partnership with William Saliba and is also a threat from set pieces, is likely to be replaced by Piero Hincapie or Cristhian Mosquera.

Besides Hincapie and Mosquera, Riccardo Calafiori, if fit, could switch from left-back to centre-back.

“Yeah he (Calafiori) wasn’t available, he’s been carrying a few things and we had to bring him back. He hasn’t trained yet, we have a session tomorrow, so we will see,” Arteta added.

The Gunners are four points clear of Manchester City after they drew 2-2 with Sunderland earlier in November, ending a streak of eight wins in all competitions with no goals conceded.

They have conceded just five goals in all competitions but Gabriel’s injury, plus doubts over the fitness of Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli, among others, could test Arsenal’s strength in depth in a fixture that is always fiercely competitive.

“Gabriel is a top defender and I don’t care who comes in, it will be tough to take. Arsenal have good players but there aren’t many Gabriels around,” said former England forward Alan Shearer.

“Defensively, he’s rock solid and has played a huge part in what Arsenal are doing... from set pieces, he’s a huge cog in what they do in terms of scoring goals and making it very difficult for defences as well.

“Although Arsenal have a good replacement to come in and replace him, they’re losing probably the best centre half in the Premier League.”

Arsenal remain favourites to secure a first Premier League title since 2003-04 and have an eye-catching record against their London rivals – losing just once in the league at home to Tottenham since December 1993.

They have dominated recent derbies, going unbeaten in the last six meetings, but unpredictable Spurs’ pressing game makes them dangerous opponents.

On the match, Arteta said: “It’s just beautiful, especially when we play at home. We know what the team will bring in every single action.

“It’s a game that required something else, emotionally. You cannot be too hyped.

“The game demands that in every ball and every action, it needs that little bit more than any other game.

“On Sunday, we need a really good performance.”

Spurs travel to the Emirates boasting the best away record in the league this season – with four wins and a draw from five matches.

They have been buoyed by a much-improved defence under new manager Thomas Frank. Spurs sit fifth and have shown they can trouble anyone on the road, having won at City earlier this season.

However, long-term injuries to James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke have blunted their attacking edge, leaving winger Mohammed Kudus, who should be returning from injury, to shoulder the creative load this season. AFP, REUTERS