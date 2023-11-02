Mikel Arteta accepts responsibility for Arsenal’s League Cup exit

LONDON – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was left to rue leaving Declan Rice out on his return to the London Stadium as they crashed out of the League Cup on Wednesday after a 3-1 defeat by West Ham United.

The England international was sat alongside Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and William Saliba on a star-studded Gunners’ bench for the London derby defeat.

Aaron Ramsdale was handed a rare start since he was dropped in favour of David Raya, but it was a night to forget for the Arsenal goalkeeper.

“I am responsible for that,” said Arteta. “We’re out of the cup and we wanted to play a very different game... I’m disappointed with myself.”

Ben White beat Ramsdale to Jarrod Bowen’s dangerous in-swinging corner but could only head into his own net after 16 minutes.

Mohammed Kudus made it 2-0 on 50 minutes with a brilliant touch and low finish from Nayef Aguerd’s long ball forward.

Rice was then introduced to a mixed response from the West Ham faithful.

But any hope of an Arsenal revival was quashed by Bowen’s strike from the edge of the box that Ramsdale should have done better to keep out.

Bowen told BBC Radio: “It was a really good performance compared to the last few. We have not been at the level, but we were always going to bounce back and tonight was the perfect way to do it.”

Odegaard grabbed a consolation deep into stoppage time, but it was too little, too late as Arsenal’s 30-year wait to win the League Cup goes on.

Liverpool, meanwhile, had to see off a spirited effort from Bournemouth and appalling weather conditions as Storm Ciaran swept in at the Vitality Stadium.

Justin Kluivert had cancelled out Cody Gakpo’s opener with his first Bournemouth goal.

But Darwin Nunez came off the bench to win the tie with a spectacular dipping strike from outside the box.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said victory would make a long journey back north on the team bus rather than a flight due to the stormy weather more palatable.

He added: “First half we could have scored more goals, then the wind changed the game again in the second half.

“We scored our second goal, a wonderful goal, and then we fought extremely hard, we had good moments. But it’s all about attitude in these moments.”

Liverpool will host West Ham in the quarter-finals in December.

Benoit Badiashile and Raheem Sterling were on target as Chelsea secured a rare home win under Mauricio Pochettino to reach the last eight.

Said Pochettino after the 2-0 win: “It is important for us. We aren’t in Europe and it is an opportunity. We need to think we can win this competition.”

Everton’s upturn in form continued with a comfortable 3-0 win over Burnley.

James Tarkowski, Amadou Onana and Ashley Young scored on the night the Toffees remembered former chairman Bill Kenwright, who died aged 78 last week.

Fulham will travel to Goodison Park in the next round after they avoided an upset by winning 3-1 at Championship high-flyers Ipswich Town.

League One Port Vale host Middlesbrough in the other quarter-final. AFP