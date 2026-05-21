Middlesbrough keen to put ‘Spygate’ behind them and focus on playoff final

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Middlesbrough manager Kim Hellberg voiced sympathy for Southampton fans who had bought tickets to the Championship final, after their team was expelled from the final for spying.

LONDON - Middlesbrough manager Kim Hellberg is keen to put the “Spygate” scandal behind him ahead of facing Hull City in the Championship playoff final, a game that can put his team back in the Premier League for the first time in nine years.

Defeat by Southampton in the semi-finals had seemingly ended Middlesbrough’s season, but Southampton were expelled from the final for spying on opponents throughout the season, including Middlesbrough ahead of their first-leg clash.

Middlesbrough, who last week called for Southampton to be banned from the final over the spying row, are now set to play Hull on May 23 at Wembley.

“It’s been a lot of emotions and I’m very happy to be here,” Hellberg told reporters on May 21.

“It’s been very, very difficult and of course from yesterday when it’s 100 per cent clear we can start trying to get to go and try to focus on the game they’re going to play, that is the biggest for most of the players and of course for the coaches.”

Hellberg said he had sympathy for Southampton fans who had bought tickets to the final, but insisted that the responsibility of what happened ultimately lay with the club.

“Of course, I have a lot of sympathy for supporters paying (for) tickets, thinking they’re going to go to Wembley... it’s massive for some players that were not involved and tried,” the Swedish manager said.

“It’s been weird for a lot of different teams and supporters. That is not fair to them but it also comes from the decision they (Southampton) have made.”

Southampton crossed a line

Hull manager Sergej Jakirovic said it was a relief to finally know who they were playing against in the final this weekend.

“We prepared... for Southampton at least the last seven days. Why? Because they won and they got through (to) the final. And after Tuesday, after this decision, we automatically switched to Middlesbrough,” he said.

“But like I said... we know all these teams, we faced them two times, so we know everything about them, they know everything about us and then it’s not so difficult to prepare this game.”

Jakirovic said Southampton had broken the rules.

“They crossed a line, 100 per cent. The most important (thing) is that they caught him,” he added.

“But it’s not on me. My opinion doesn’t really matter because the independent panel brought this decision. My job is to prepare my team for the final and try to get to the Premier League.” REUTERS