Michael Carrick says 'defeat hurts' after first loss as Man United boss

LONDON – Michael Carrick said that “defeat hurts” after Manchester United’s 2-1 loss at Newcastle United on Wednesday – the first time he has been beaten as manager of the club.

William Osula came off the bench to score the winner for the 10-man home team at St James’ Park, putting a dent in United’s push for Champions League qualification.

Former United midfielder Carrick, who took charge at Old Trafford on an interim basis in January, had won six and drawn one of his seven games in charge before Wednesday’s trip to Newcastle.

He was also unbeaten during a previous caretaker stint at the helm, in 2021.

Jacob Ramsey’s dismissal for a second bookable offence sparked a frenzied conclusion to the first half, during which Anthony Gordon put the Magpies ahead from the penalty spot before Casemiro restored parity.

But the Red Devils failed to capitalise on their man advantage in the second period and Osula produced a moment of magic at the death, sprinting down the right before cutting inside and curling an unstoppable shot past Senne Lammens.

“We are not happy the way we played tonight,” Carrick told TNT Sports.

“The way the game panned out we had it in our hands largely but credit to Newcastle. We knew it would be tough but we navigated the game to a position where we could kick on but we didn’t.

“Bitterly disappointed really. We just didn’t play good enough. We all take responsibility for that.”

Carrick added that his team, in third place in the Premier League, “need to get back to work and be better for the next game” as they seek to finish in the top five.

“We haven’t played well enough but in the grand scheme of things we are in a decent position,” he said. “Tonight hurts but we will be better for the next one.”

The fight for the Champions League spots is tightening.

In another match, Liam Rosenior labelled Joao Pedro “world class” after the Brazilian striker’s hat-trick inspired a 4-1 rout of Aston Villa.

Joao Pedro’s first league treble lifted Chelsea into fifth place, just three points behind fourth-placed Villa and United in the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Cole Palmer also scored on a memorable night for the Blues, who came from behind after Douglas Luiz’s opener to end their three-match winless run in the league.

But it was Joao Pedro, with 14 league goals to his credit this season, who earned the acclaim from Rosenior.

“He’s a top player. I think he’s growing in confidence. His goal with the left foot is world class,” the Chelsea boss said. “But I’m really delighted with his two tap-ins that he got. He was in the right place at the right time.

“We have to be consistent. We just need to perform. And if we perform at that level, we’re going to be in a good place.” AFP



