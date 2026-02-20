Michael Carrick praises Man United’s ‘diversity’ after Jim Ratcliffe’s immigrant rant

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick (in black) with Bruno Fernandes (No. 8), Benjamin Sesko (No. 30) and Kobbie Mainoo (No. 37) after their 2-0 English Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur on Feb 7.

– Michael Carrick hailed Manchester United’s diverse squad after the club’s co-owner Jim Ratcliffe caused controversy by claiming “the UK has been colonised by immigrants” .

Ratcliffe was widely criticised for his outburst last week and later apologised if his remarks had “offended some people”.

Facing the media on Feb 20 for the first time since Ratcliffe’s incendiary comments, United interim manager Carrick highlighted his club’s inclusive attitude.

“Sir Jim has made a statement, and then the club’s made a statement on the back of it so for me to add to that is not my place,” said the 44-year-old ahead of their English Premier League clash against Everton on Feb 23.

“What I can say is, as I’ve been around this club many, many years, we always make a huge impact globally.

“We’re really proud of the environment and the culture that we’ve got at the club, and equality and diversity and respect for each other is something that we look to carry through every day.”

Carrick, who won five Premier League titles in a 12-year spell as a decorated United midfielder, is in his second spell as a temporary boss following Ruben Amorim’s sacking in January .

In five games in charge, United have looked a revitalised side, winning four games and drawing one to climb to fourth on 45 points, five points behind third-placed Aston Villa.

He is deeply engrained in United’s culture and has no doubts about the integrity of the club’s efforts to be welcoming to people of all ethnicities.

“Part of being at this club is we understand what it is like globally and the responsibilities we have,” he said.

“I can only speak from my experiences. I have been here for a long time with various managers, various staff, all backgrounds, different backgrounds and it is something I am fully aware of. I am proud of what the club stands for.”

Carrick is confident that the controversy generated by Ratcliffe’s views will not have a negative effect on his multinational squad.

“We have got a really strong group whether that is the players and the staff and around the club. I think we are in constant communication anyway and speak to each other and help each other,” he said.

“The boys have been in really good spirits this week. We are looking forward to the next game. We are here to help each other and support each other.”

Mason Mount, who has missed their last three games, is approaching a return, while Matthijs de Ligt is also making progress as he seeks a comeback from the back issue that has kept him sidelined since late November.

Under Carrick, United defeated Arsenal, Manchester City, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur in the league before a draw with West Ham United on Feb 10 .

Their 2-0 win over Spurs on Feb 7 contributed to the departure of manager Thomas Frank , who was sacked on Feb 11 after a 2-1 loss to Newcastle United at home.

Three days later, the London club confirmed the appointment of former Juventus coach Igor Tudor on an interim basis until the end of the season.

The Croatian, 47, is seen as a seat warmer before a potential return of former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentinian, who is in charge of the US national team, is available only after the June 11-July 19 World Cup.

But speaking in his first press conference since his appointment, Tudor was quick to stress that he is ready to roll up his sleeves as he prepares for his debut against Arsenal at home on Feb 22.

“I’m not here to enjoy it, I’m here to work,” he said. “Enjoy is the first moment, and then there’s work to do. It’s a fantastic club. I am very focused to do the right things.”

And there is plenty of work to be done, as he added that there are 10 injured players, with none expected to be available for the north London derby as they trained with only 13 players.

Defender Cristian Romero remains suspended after a second red card this season and Tudor refused to divulge who would wear the captain’s armband in the derby, saying: “You’ll see on Sunday.”

Tudor led Juventus to a fourth-place finish in Serie A last season but was dismissed in October – seven months after his appointment – following an eight-match winless run across all competitions.

Spurs are five points above the relegation zone in 16th place and Tudor said that they will definitely avoid the drop.

“Five points (from the relegation zone), 10, two – it is the same. We need to be focused,” he said.

AFP, REUTERS