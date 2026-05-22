Michael Carrick to continue as Man United head coach until 2028

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LONDON – Michael Carrick has called on Manchester United to “move forward together with a sense of purpose” after he was officially appointed as their permanent manager on Friday.

The Red Devils confirmed that he has signed on a contract until 2028, rewarding the former midfielder for the club’s turnaround in fortunes in less than half a season.

The 44-year-old Englishman has guided United to 11 victories in 16 matches, including wins over Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, to climb to third in the Premier League and seal a berth in next season’s Champions League.

“From the moment that I arrived here 20 years ago, I felt the magic of Manchester United. Carrying the responsibility of leading our special football club fills me with immense pride,” Carrick said in a statement.

“Throughout the past five months, this group of players have shown they can reach the standards of resilience, togetherness and determination that we demand here.

“Now it’s time to move forward together again, with ambition and a clear sense of purpose.”

Initially appointed on an interim basis to replace Ruben Amorim, the former United captain has exceeded expectations and transformed the mood around Old Trafford, with the club’s players backing him for the job.

Carrick, who also served as caretaker manager in 2021 following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dismissal, made 464 appearances for United across all competitions, winning five Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2008.

His managerial experience includes a mixed stint at second-tier club Middlesbrough, where he initially did well after joining in October 2022 with the Championship side languishing in 21st place.

Carrick quickly turned things around, guiding them to a fourth-placed finish and the playoffs in his first season and they reached the League Cup semi-finals the following campaign.

However, Middlesbrough failed to earn promotion as they finished eighth and 10th in his last two seasons, leading to his dismissal in June last year.

United, who have 68 points, are guaranteed to finish third with a game to spare, ending their campaign with a trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

“Michael has thoroughly earned the opportunity to continue leading our men’s team,” Jason Wilcox, the club’s director of football, said.

“In the time he has been doing the role, we have seen positive results on the pitch, but more than that, an approach which aligns with the club’s values, traditions and history.

“Michael’s achievements in leading the club back to the Champions League should not be understated. He has forged a strong bond with the players and can be proud of the winning culture at Carrington and in the dressing room, which we are continuing to build.” AFP, REUTERS