Michael Carrick deserves to be Manchester United’s permanent manager, says club legend Ryan Giggs

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SINGAPORE – In victory or defeat, Michael Carrick has always been calmness personified, something that his former teammate Ryan Giggs observed when they were both playing together for Manchester United from 2006 to 2014.

As the interim Red Devils manager, the Englishman has displayed the same composure.

That cool-headedness and ability to get the best out of his team have led to United’s resurgence and Giggs, not surprisingly, has joined calls for the 44-year-old to be given the job permanently.

“He (Carrick) has just changed the atmosphere around the club,” the Welshman told The Sunday Times in an interview at Resorts World Sentosa on May 9, a day before his appearance at its Breakfast With The Legend event at Adventure Cove Waterpark.

“There’s just a calmness. There’s no headlines every week. There’s no controversy. Of course, winning games helps with that, but Michael, just as he was as a player, just looks the same whether they get beat or whether they win.

“He’s very level-headed, which is important, and it’s not easy being Manchester United manager, because it’s a roller coaster, and you’re constantly under pressure, you’re constantly under criticism.

“For Michael to just keep that calm persona, is very impressive.”

Since Carrick took over the Old Trafford hot seat, United have won 10 out of 14 matches , including victories over Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

They have climbed to third in the English Premier League, having sealed a return to the Champions League after a two-season absence, with players such as Casemiro and Amad Diallo both expressing hope that the Englishman will carry on as the Red Devils’ manager.

When asked if Carrick deserved a permanent role, Giggs said: “Yes, I’m biased, obviously, he’s my ex-teammate and I’m a good friend of Michael’s, but I think the transformation that he’s had has been remarkable.

“I think there’s a feel-good factor going into every game now, the way that Old Trafford is now thinking we’re gonna win every game is mainly down to Michael.”

The Welshman believes the key difference-maker under Carrick has been Kobbie Mainoo, who saw limited playing time under Ruben Amorim, but has responded to his reinstatement to the first XI with showings that earned him an England recall in March.

“With the previous manager, he never played and now he’s playing regularly and there is more consistency in the midfield, and I think he’s been the most impressive player since Michael took over,” said Giggs, who also hopes that the board will back Carrick with a transfer war chest.

With players such as 34-year-old midfielder Casemiro leaving the club at the end of this season, he stressed the importance of a good summer transfer window.

“Before Michael took over, you’re thinking this summer, we need to change 10 players… Now you’re probably thinking maybe four or five players that we need to bring in, so he’s done as best he can with the players that he’s got and improved them, which is the sign of a good coach,” added Giggs, 52.

“They need to strengthen the squad, and not just make the squad bigger, but bring quality in.

“At the moment, you probably have 13 to 14 players going for that starting XI. Really, you need 20, where if you lose a player through injury or from loss of form , another player comes in and the strength is still there.

“It’s very hard to do in one window, so we need to be really decisive and make sure that we get the right players in.”

He feels that United will need to sign two midfielders at least, naming Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, 23, and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, 22, as players he would go for.

The duo, who were part of Thomas Tuchel’s England squad during the March international window, have been putting in eye-catching performances, which have seen them linked with summer moves.

“I like Anderson at Forest... (Wharton’s) left-footed and all the best players are left-footed,” Giggs, himself a former left-winger, said with a laugh.