Michael Carrick brushes aside questions over future as Manchester United seek turnaround

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Manchester United manager Michael Carrick reacts after his side lost the match 1-0 to Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sept 13.

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick dismissed speculation over his position at the club on Sept 18, insisting he expects to be given time to turn results around despite a difficult start to the season.

United have lost three of their six matches in all competitions and suffered a damaging League Cup exit on Sept 16, surrendering a 2-0 lead before losing at home to Brighton & Hove Albion ahead of Sept 20’s Premier League trip to Fulham.

“I think it will be a lot longer than one or two games of results,” Carrick told reporters. “Taking away all of that, it’s irrelevant for me. I know the club, I know the role, I know what’s expected here in terms of playing at a certain standard.

“In terms of the future and ownership and how long I’ve got, it’s totally nothing. Thinking about it is ridiculous in the position I’m in. It’s just not on the radar. We’ve got to perform and we’ve got a lot of games to plan for.”

Carrick, 45, accepted responsibility for the team’s poor start but said the focus must remain on finding solutions rather than assigning blame.

“It’s my responsibility and I’m fine with that. It’s not a blame game. Blame me, no problem, but it’s not about blaming people,” he said.

“It’s about finding solutions. It’s a whole collective thing. It’s about what you focus on. I know where we want to get to and we want to get there fast.”

On the injury front, Carrick will make a late decision on whether to include Luke Shaw and Carlos Baleba in the squad to travel to Fulham as they look to halt their inconsistent run. REUTERS