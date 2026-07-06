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Staff at the Azteca Stadium sweeping rain water inside the stadium before the Mexico v England match on July 5.

MEXICO CITY - The kick-off for the Mexico-England last-16 clash on July 5 has been delayed by an hour, said FIFA. The match had been due to kick off at 8am, Singapore time.



A shelter-in-place order was issued before the game due to thunderstorms in the area around the Azteca Stadium, FIFA said on July 5.

People working on the pitch were asked to move into the tunnel while a message on the stadium screen warned that severe weather was approaching the venue.

Displays outside the venue read: “Thunderstorm (warning) activated, please take your seats.”

Fans travelling to the stadium were seen seeking refuge under bridges and awnings.



Soccer’s world governing body FIFA had considered bringing the match forward but decided to maintain the original kick-off time despite concerns the weather could force further changes, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters on July 3.

Local media had also reported that the fixture could be moved to noon local time (2am Singapore time, July 6) because of the weather forecast.



Mexico’s round-of-32 match against Ecuador earlier this week was delayed due to rain. REUTERS