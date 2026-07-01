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Mexico v Ecuador World Cup game delayed by rain

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The Mexico-Ecuador match has been delayed because of rain.

The Mexico-Ecuador match has been delayed because of rain.

PHOTO: REUTERS

MEXICO CITY – The World Cup last-32 game between Mexico and Ecuador at the Estadio Azteca on June 30 has been delayed by heavy rain, a message on the stadium scoreboard said.

“The match has been delayed,” said the message. The game was due to kick off at 1am GMT (9am Singapore time) but no new time was given.

It is the first time at the 2026 tournament co-hosted by Mexico, the United States and Canada that the start of a game has been delayed due to the weather.

The group game between France and Iraq in Philadelphia on June 22 was interrupted at half-time for around two hours owing to storms. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.