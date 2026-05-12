Mexico keeps school calendar unchanged after backlash over World Cup plan

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A view of the skyline during a sunset along Reforma Avenue in Mexico City, Mexico, November 6, 2023. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY, May 11 - Mexico's education authorities agreed on Monday to keep the 2025-2026 school calendar unchanged, reversing a proposed early end to the academic year that had drawn criticism from parents and raised questions about disruptions linked to the World Cup.

The federal education ministry and state authorities unanimously agreed to preserve the existing 185-day school calendar, Education Minister Mario Delgado said, meaning the school year will still end on July 15 as originally scheduled.

• Delgado said the agreement came in response to a call from President Claudia Sheinbaum, while also giving certainty to millions of Mexican families that organize their daily routines around the school calendar.

• Authorities said states could still make local adjustments in extraordinary circumstances, including extreme heat or logistical challenges related to the World Cup.

• Delgado had previously floated ending the school year on June 5 instead of July 15, citing high temperatures and the need to ease pressure in host cities during the tournament, which Mexico will co-host with the United States and Canada. REUTERS