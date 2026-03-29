Mexico draw 0-0 with Portugal in Azteca reopening friendly

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MEXICO CITY, March 28 - Mexico and Portugal played out a 0-0 draw at the Estadio Azteca on Saturday in a friendly to mark the stadium's reopening ahead of the World Cup.

The match doubled as a test event for the revamped stadium, drawing a festive crowd eager to sample the atmosphere ahead of the June 11 to July 19 global soccer showpiece, which Mexico is co-hosting with the U.S. and Canada.

"It’s the best possible scenario, as I’ve said; to play here, you’ve got to have guts, because the fans are demanding and want to win and see good football," Mexico coach Javier Aguirre told reporters.

"The players gave it their all right to the end against Portugal, who are not an easy team. They’re a top-10 side, a really solid team."

Portugal's Joao Felix went close in the 14th minute before Goncalo Ramos struck the post midway through the first half.

The visitors continued to look the more dangerous side after the break, with Bruno Fernandes firing just wide.

Tensions briefly flared between Pedro Neto and Jesus Gallardo, while the introduction of Toluca's Portuguese striker Paulinho was met with loud cheers from the home crowd.

"I think we had 10 shots on goal, which isn’t far off what we were aiming for," Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said.

"What isn’t good is the number of shots on target; we lacked accuracy.

"Success or failure isn’t just about the score. There are many more factors at play these days. I think that, after 90 minutes, the team is better prepared for the World Cup."

Mexico almost claimed a late winner through substitute Armando Gonzalez but the forward's header went wide.

Mexico, who were booed by sections of the crowd at the final whistle, face Belgium in another friendly on Tuesday, while Portugal take on the United States the same day. REUTERS