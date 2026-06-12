‘It broke the curse’: Mexicans celebrate opening-day victory over South Africa

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MEXICO CITY - Mexicans celebrated their win against South Africa on June 11, with an 80,000-full Azteca stadium erupting in a deafening roar as Mexico won the first match of the World Cup, overcoming a curse in which the national team had failed to win on the opening day of the tournament on seven previous occasions.

“It broke the curse, and what better place to do it than at home,” said Arturo Lopez, 32, inside the Azteca. “It’s the dream of all kids who like football to be able to attend one time in our lifetime.”

Mexico won 2-0 against South Africa in a physical contest that had three red cards.



An early goal by Julian Quinones in the ninth minute settled any initial nerves and got the crowd on its feet, creating an electric atmosphere in one of the most iconic stadiums in the world.

“The crowd - all the people - it energised the team,” said Beth Navaez, who also attended the World Cup in Russia and Qatar. She said it was even “more exciting” to see them play in Mexico.

Still, she was not optimistic about the team’s tournament prospects. “We always have hope but they always disappoint,” she added.

Across town, at Mexico City’s fan zone in the central Zocalo square, fans danced and sang even as it began to rain. The fan zone, which in the days running up to the match had been barricaded and surrounded by a camp of protesting teachers, filled to its 50,000 capacity to watch Mexico play.

“I’m content, I’m happy, I’m 100 per cent Mexican,” said Marta Gonzalez, 42, as she left the Zocalo with her daughter and son. REUTERS