Mexican GK Luis Angel Malagon ruled out of World Cup with Achilles tear

FILE PHOTO: May 31, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Club America goalkeeper Luis Malagon (1) looks on in the second half against LAFC during a playoff match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at BMO Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images/ File Photo

Mexican national team goalkeeper Luis Angel Malagon tore his left Achilles tendon in Tuesday's Concacaf Champions Cup game vs. the Philadelphia Union, Club America announced on Wednesday.

Malagon, the probable starter for one of the host nations in the 2026 World Cup, will require surgery and has been ruled out of the competition.

Malagon posted on Instagram hours after sustaining the injury: "I feel hurt, sad, and with my soul in pieces. Trying to make sense of it all and asking, ‘Why?'

"There are moments in life that are hard to understand, especially when you have always walked a straight line and acted in good faith. Today, with all the pain in my heart, I want to thank everyone and my teammates for their kind words and prayers."

Malagon went to the ground in the 37th minute of Club America's 1-0 victory in Chester, Pa., following a Union free kick that did not result in contact with the keeper. He was stretched off the field five minutes later and replaced by Rodolfo Cota.

Malagon has been a part of the senior national team since 2023 and was in net when Mexico won the 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League Tournament and the Concacaf Gold Cup.

The 29-year old was tabbed best goalkeeper in each of those international competitions. He also earned the best goalkeeper award in the 2023-24 Liga MX campaign.

In Malagon's absence, Chivas goalkeeper Raul "Tala" Rangel will battle Santos Laguna's Carlos Acevedo and 40-year-old Guillermo Ochoa -- who posted a 5-4-2 record as Mexico's keeper for the last three World Cups -- for the starting position with the national side.

--Field Level Media REUTERS