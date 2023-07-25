Messi to captain Inter Miami, says coach Martino

Messi wore the captain’s armband on his debut for the club in a Leagues Cup tie against Liga MX’s Cruz Azul on Friday. PHOTO: MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER/USA TODAY SPORT
MIAMI - World Cup winner Lionel Messi will be the new captain of Inter Miami, the Major League Soccer (MLS) side’s coach Tata Martino confirmed on Monday.

Messi, who signed for Miami earlier this month, wore the captain’s armband on his debut for the club in a Leagues Cup tie against Liga MX’s Cruz Azul on Friday, in which the Argentine forward scored a stoppage-time free-kick.

The club’s previous captain was Brazilian midfielder Gregore, who is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a foot injury.

Asked if Messi would continue to captain Miami, Martino told reporters: “The other day he was (captain) too, when he entered. Yes, he will be.”

Inter Miami close out the two-game group stage on Tuesday when they host Atlanta United with hopes of advancing to the knockout stages of the Leagues Cup, which is a World Cup-style tournament featuring all teams from MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX. REUTERS

