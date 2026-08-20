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Messi scores emotional first goal since father’s death

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FILE PHOTO: File Photo: Aug 15, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) warms up before their game against Nashville SC at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Alan Poizner-Imagn Images/File Photo/File Photo

The 39-year-old paid an emotional tribute to his father last week.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Lionel Messi scored his first goal since the death of his father, Jorge, earlier in August, giving Inter Miami a 2-1 half-time lead over the Philadelphia Union on Aug 19.

Messi’s father and long-time representative died, aged 68, on Aug 8 in Rosario, Argentina.

In the 26th minute at Subaru Park, Messi shook off his marker and sent a left-footed shot into the net before being embraced by his teammates.

The 39-year-old paid an emotional tribute to Jorge Messi last week, describing him as a father, friend and representative, saying he did not know how to continue without him.

Defending MLS Cup champions Miami entered the match looking to halt a three-game losing streak, while Philadelphia were seeking a fifth consecutive victory.

The goal was Messi's 13th of the season, putting him one behind Dallas striker Petar Musa in the race for the Golden Boot, which he won last season.

Messi, 39, also captained Argentina to the 2026 World Cup final, where they lost to Spain. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.